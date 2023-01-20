The number of victims of an accident on MetrôRio rises to 29

Four adult women with light abrasions were taken by the Military Fire Brigade of the State of Rio de Janeiro to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the center of the Rio de Janeiro capital, victims of the accident that occurred today (20) in the morning at the Estácio station, of the MetrôRio. This was the balance sheet presented by the corporation. On this holiday, the composition change service for lines 1 and 2 operates at Estácio station, which explains the increase in people in the area.

In a preliminary assessment, the MetrôRio concessionaire attributed the accident to a failure in one of the escalators that give access to the boarding platform.

According to a new note, the concessionaire clarified that “the mobility device was thoroughly inspected and that there were no failures in its operation, different from what was disclosed earlier. So far, the information is that passengers tried to use the escalator to go up to go down, which caused turmoil and falls. The concessionaire’s team, as well as the Fire Department and Samu (Mobile Emergency Service), provided all the assistance and support to customers”.

The Fire Department was called at 8:30 am and sent two ambulances to the station. The management of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) in the capital reported that four ambulances and two motorcycles provided care at the site. Around 25 victims were taken to the Miguel Couto and Salgado Filho municipal hospitals.