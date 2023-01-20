Governor removed from the DF is the target of search and seizure by the PF

This afternoon, the Federal Police (PF) is executing a search and seizure warrant at the house of the governor away from the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). Searches are also being carried out at the Buriti Palace, seat of the local government.

Ibaneis is investigated in the investigation opened by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who also authorized the searches, to investigate the conduct of the security authorities of the Federal District in the coup acts of January 8.

In addition to the governor, Fernando de Sousa Oliveira, former acting secretary of Public Security for the DF, is also the target of searches.

The governor’s removal for a period of 90 days was granted to investigate the alleged failure of Ibaneis and other authorities to contain violent acts in the federal capital.

After the removal, Ibaneis Rocha declared that he respects the minister’s decision and reiterated “faith in Justice and democratic institutions”.