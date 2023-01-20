Spanish court determines preventive detention of player Daniel Alves

A Spanish judge has ordered the preventive detention of Brazilian player Daniel Alves on a charge of sexual assault against a woman, the court said on Friday.

The right-back is accused by a woman of having touched her under her underwear without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on the night of December 30, 2022. He denied the accusation.

Accompanied by friends, the woman reported the alleged incident to security at the nightclub, who then alerted the police.

Police officers arrived at the scene and took the woman’s statement. She filed a formal sexual assault complaint on January 2nd.

Daniel Alves said in an interview with radio station Antena 3 this month that he was at the nightclub with other people, but denied the behavior described by the woman.

“I was in that place, I was with more people, having fun. Everyone who knows me knows that I like to dance. Having fun, but without invading the space of the others”, said the player. “I don’t know who this lady is… How am I going to do this with a woman or a girl? By God, no”, he added.

The player, who played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016 and had a second spell at the club in the 2021-2022 season, currently plays for Mexican club Pumas UNAM.

In a statement, the Mexican club said that “it will carry out the appropriate actions and sanctions, as established in the employment contract that it has signed with the sportsman, as well as the Internal Labor Regulations”.

“The club will inform you shortly what it will determine in this case,” adds the statement.

Daniel Alves has played for the Brazilian national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals. At the end of last year, he played in the Qatar World Cup with the national team and became the oldest player to defend Brazil in a World Cup.

