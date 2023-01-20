China making ‘enormous progress’ in vaccinating the elderly: WHO

The director of immunization of the World Health Organization (WHO) praised China this Friday (20) for making rapid progress in vaccinating the elderly with primary and booster doses of covid-19 since the abandonment of the covid-zero policy, in the last month.

China‘s population of 1.4 billion people has been largely protected from the disease since the virus emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019. Since restrictions were lifted in December, the country has seen a rise in cases, although authorities say the peak has been reached.

“China is making tremendous progress and effort to reach all older adults with both priming and booster shots,” WHO’s Kate O’Brien said at a press conference in Geneva.

However, she added that some seniors found it “difficult” to understand the changes to their vaccination policy, as they had already been advised not to seek protection.

The same briefing, Kate said the UN health agency plans to work on recovery efforts to address the lack of routine vaccinations, such as for malaria and other diseases. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 50 million children have not received routine vaccinations, she added.

Asked if she had concerns about vaccines for other diseases in China due to high cases of Covid-19, she said there was no recent data available amid a global backlash in reporting.

“We really hope that our Chinese colleagues will regularly report on routine immunization coverage as they go through this difficult period,” she said.

