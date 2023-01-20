After epic match, Murray criticizes Australian Open organization

An exhausted Andy Murray still had enough energy to criticize the Australian Open organizers after an epic five-set match ended after 4am on Friday (20th) Melbourne time, well beyond the usual Grand Slam limit at midnight.

As fans headed home for a few hours of sleep after watching Murray turn the tables after losing the first two sets to beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 4/6, 6/7(4), 7/6(5), 6/ 3 and 7/5, the Scotsman called the organizers “disrespectful”.

Murray said he respected the rules, but criticized having to play until the early hours “and not being able to go urinate”.

“It’s a joke, it’s a joke. You know that too,” he added. “It’s disrespectful to you, disrespectful to the ball boys, disrespectful to the players and we can’t go to the bathroom… Ridiculous.”

The Australian Open usually runs after midnight, but former Grand Slam champion John McEnroe urged officials to implement rules so that a match never runs too late again.

“I’m shocked they were still playing at that time,” McEnroe told Eurosport. “For starters, it’s insane that matches of this level are played at 4am or 4.30am.”

Tournament Director Craig Tiley, however, said there is no need to mess with the schedule at this point.

“At this point we have to fit these matches into 14 days so you don’t have many options,” he told Channel Nine.

“It was an epic match and when you schedule a match like that just before 10pm the night before, you don’t expect it to last nearly six hours.”

(Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Melbourne)

