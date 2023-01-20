BrazilBrazil

United will know how to play without Casemiro against Arsenal, says Erik ten Hag

Manchester United will be able to deal with the embezzlement of midfielder Casemiro against leaders Arsenal in Sunday’s game (22) of the Premier League, coach Erik ten Hag said this Friday (20).

The Brazilian is out of action at the Emirates after picking up his fifth yellow card in the league this season during a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace midweek.

“We have an idea of ​​how to deal with it,” said Ten Hag of playing without Casemiro, who only came off the bench for the last 10 minutes of September’s game at Old Trafford, which United won 3-1 to impose on Arsenal their only league defeat this season.

Manchester United are on a run of 10 games unbeaten in all competitions and are third in the league on 39 points after 19 games, eight points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Ten Hag said that Mikel Arteta’s top-level team has a very good structure.

“It’s a very good mentality and a winning attitude in the team. That’s why they are at the top,” he said. “They are in a great phase. It’s up to us to beat them and we will do everything for that.”

Asked whether Manchester United would sign more players in the January transfer window, Ten Hag said: “I think as Manchester United you always have to look for solutions and always look for the best and that’s what we will do.”

Ten Hag did not provide any updates on the fitness of injured duo Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

