Health receives 50,000 doses of antiviral for treatment against covid

The Ministry of Health received, yesterday (19), the second batch with 50 thousand doses of medicine for the treatment against covid-19. The antiviral produced by Pfizer is formed by nirmatrelvir and ritonavir pills.

According to the Ministry of Health, the distribution is made after the request of the states and the Federal District. The 50,000 antivirals from the first batch were received by the Unified Health System (SUS) last year and have already been distributed.

This is the first treatment incorporated into the SUS for patients aged 18 years or older, with a confirmed diagnosis of covid-19, with mild to moderate symptoms, who are at high risk of complications from the disease (immunocompromised) and who do not require supplemental oxygen.

For patients 65 years of age or older, it should be administered within 5 days of symptom onset. Indication of treatment is independent of vaccination status.

“The Ministry of Health reinforces that the medicine does not prevent the disease and the best way to avoid it is through vaccination, including booster doses. Look for the nearest health unit and complete the immunization ”, warned the folder.