Striker Gilberto leaves Al Wasl and signs with Cruzeiro until 2024

Cruzeiro announced the signing of Gilberto. The striker is Raposa’s fourteenth reinforcement for this season. At the age of 33, Gilberto has already played for several clubs in Brazil, such as Vasco, São Paulo and Bahia, the last club he played for in the country before moving to Al Wasl in the United Arab Emirates.

In Arab football, he scored 15 goals in 31 games. Gilberto signed a contract until the end of 2024 with Cruzeiro.

Cruzeirenses play in this (21), at 7 pm (Brasília time), against Patrocinense for the first round of the Campeonato Mineiro. The game will take place at the Pedro Alves do Nascimento stadium, in the city of Patrocínio

Uruguayan coach Eduardo Pezzolano spoke about what he expects from Raposa this year.

“Without a doubt it is much stronger than last year. We are going to fight to be champion of everything, but we know that there is a team with more investment and players with a high technical level than Atlético. We have to accept this and period”.

Atlético-MG will also debut in this , at 4 pm, against Tombense at the Joaquim Portugal stadium, in São João Del Rei. Galo is the favorite of the competition and will seek the fourth state championship in Minas Gerais.