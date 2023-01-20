Accident at MetrôRio has 28 victims so far

So far, three adult women with minor abrasions have been taken by the Military Fire Brigade of the State of Rio de Janeiro to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, victims of the accident that occurred today (20) in the morning at Estácio station, from MetrôRio. On this holiday, the composition change service for lines 1 and 2 operates at Estácio station, which explains the increase in people in the area.

The accident would have happened on an escalator that gives access to the boarding platform that would have failed. In a new note, released a little while ago, the MetrôRio concessionaire clarified that “the mobility device was thoroughly inspected and that there were no failures in its operation, unlike what was disclosed earlier. So far, the information is that passengers tried to use the escalator to go up to go down, which caused turmoil and falls. The concessionaire’s team, as well as the Fire Department and Samu (Mobile Emergency Service), provided all the assistance and support to customers”.

The Fire Department was called at 8:30 am and sent two ambulances to the station. The corporation awaits new information about other possible victims, who may have been treated by the second ambulance at the scene and released.

The management of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) in the capital reported that four ambulances and two motorcycles provided care at the site. About 25 victims are being sent to the municipal hospitals Miguel Couto and Salgado Filho.