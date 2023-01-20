BrazilBrazil

Accident at MetrôRio has 28 victims so far

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






So far, three adult women with minor abrasions have been taken by the Military Fire Brigade of the State of Rio de Janeiro to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, victims of the accident that occurred today (20) in the morning at Estácio station, from MetrôRio. On this holiday, the composition change service for lines 1 and 2 operates at Estácio station, which explains the increase in people in the area.

The accident would have happened on an escalator that gives access to the boarding platform that would have failed. In a new note, released a little while ago, the MetrôRio concessionaire clarified that “the mobility device was thoroughly inspected and that there were no failures in its operation, unlike what was disclosed earlier. So far, the information is that passengers tried to use the escalator to go up to go down, which caused turmoil and falls. The concessionaire’s team, as well as the Fire Department and Samu (Mobile Emergency Service), provided all the assistance and support to customers”.

The Fire Department was called at 8:30 am and sent two ambulances to the station. The corporation awaits new information about other possible victims, who may have been treated by the second ambulance at the scene and released.

The management of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) in the capital reported that four ambulances and two motorcycles provided care at the site. About 25 victims are being sent to the municipal hospitals Miguel Couto and Salgado Filho.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Industrial survey: production and employment fall in December 2022

14 mins ago

Striker Gilberto leaves Al Wasl and signs with Cruzeiro until 2024

39 mins ago

ANTT updates table of minimum road freight floor

1 hour ago

Ambassador confirms German Prime Minister’s visit to Brazil

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.