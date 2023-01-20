BrazilBrazil

Ambassador confirms German Prime Minister’s visit to Brazil

The German ambassador in Brazil, Heiko Thoms, confirmed today (20) that the German prime minister, Olaf Scholz, will visit Brazil on the 30th. yesterday, it was not confirmed by German diplomatic sources.

“The Chancellor of Germany has just confirmed his visit to Brazil on January 30″, wrote the ambassador on his Twitter account.

For Thoms, Scholz’s visit, the second by a German official in less than a month, is a “sign of strengthening cooperation” between the two countries.

according to Brazil Agency reported yesterday (19), the German chancellor will travel accompanied by other ministers and representatives of large German companies.

Amazon Fund

An important Brazilian commercial partner, Germany has shown interest in a political rapprochement with Brazil, with the possibility of allocating more financial resources to fund projects and environmental preservation actions carried out in the country, mainly in the Amazon.

In early January, when President Frank-Walter Steinmeier came to Brazil to honor the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Germany announced the release of €35 million destined for the Amazon Fund, as compensation for reducing deforestation in the Amazon biome during the year 2017.

Created in 2008, the fund receives donations from international institutions and governments to finance actions to prevent and combat deforestation in the Legal Amazon. Resources are used to finance projects to reduce deforestation and monitor the biome. For political reasons, the mechanism was paralyzed during the Jair Bolsonaro administration.

At the beginning of last November, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ordered the Brazilian government to reactivate the fund within 60 days. The measure was fulfilled in the current administration. On his first day at the helm of the Executive Branch, Lula signed Decree No. 11,368, authorizing the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to once again raise financial donations for the Amazon Fund.

bilateral relations

In addition to the environmental area, Lula and Scholz, who is, in fact, who commands Germany politically, should also deal with ways to expand trade relations between the two countries and the growth of the extreme right in several countries. Yesterday, during an interview with GloboNews, Lula said he wanted to talk to the German chancellor about how the extreme right has been growing in Europe and in the world.

On the 9th, the German Prime Minister used Twitter to condemn the invasion and depredation of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) building, which took place the day before, in Brasília.

“Terrible images reach us from Brazil. Violent attacks against democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated. We are deeply in solidarity with President Lula and the Brazilian people”, wrote the German social democrat who, in addition to Brazil, should visit other countries in the region.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

