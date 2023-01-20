Today is the deadline for registration in the first stage of Revalida

Today (20) ends the deadline for registration in the first stage of the 2023 National Examination for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalidation). Applied since 2011, the exam aims to subsidize the revalidation, in Brazil, of the graduation diploma in medicine issued abroad.

Applications must be made through the Revalida System. To participate in the first stage of the exam, the participant must be Brazilian or a foreigner in a legal situation in Brazil and have an undergraduate degree in medicine issued by a foreign higher education institution, recognized in the country of origin by the Ministry of Education or equivalent body, authenticated by the Brazilian consular authority or by the process of the Convention on the Elimination of the Requirement of Legalization of Foreign Public Documents.

The fee is R$ 410, which must be paid by January 26th. The test will be applied on March 5, in Brasília, Campo Grande (MS), Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio Branco, Salvador and São Paulo.

The exam consists of a theoretical and a practical stage, which address, in an interdisciplinary way, the five major areas of medicine: internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics and family and community medicine (collective health).

The first stage, theoretical, consists of the written assessment, with the application of two tests: an objective test, consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions, and a discursive one, consisting of five questions.

Whoever is approved in the first stage will be able to undergo the practical evaluation. The announcement with the schedule for carrying out the second stage will still be released by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).