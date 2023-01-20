BrazilBrazil

Accident causes turmoil at Estacio station on MetrôRio

An accident occurred today (20), Saint Sebastian’s Day, patron saint of the city of Rio de Janeiro, at the Estácio station of MetrôRio, causing turmoil and rush. According to passenger reports, the boarding platforms were full.

In a note, the concessionaire informed that “there was a failure in the mobility equipment at Estácio station, in the transfer between lines 1 and 2. The Samu (Mobile Emergency Service) is already on site and the Fire Department was called to assistant. The concessionaire is providing the first services on site”.

The accident would have happened around 8 am on an escalator that connects with the boarding platform. On this holiday, the composition change service for lines 1 and 2 operates at Estácio station, which explains the increase in people in the area.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

