Capes University Talent Award 2023: registration ends on Sunday

The deadline for registration of higher education students in the Capes Talento Universitário 2023 Award ends on Sunday (22). their cognitive skills”.

According to the Ministry of Education (MEC), to compete for the award, candidates must have participated in the National High School Examination (Enem) in 2021, and entered graduation in 2022.

You must also present regular enrollment in a public, private or military higher education institution, in addition to not being in debt with Capes or other research promotion agencies.

The test locations will be announced from the 2nd of March and the application will take place on the 26th of the same month. The result will be announced in May and the deadline for payment of the prize is until December 2023.

More information can be obtained by email. To access Notice No. 1/2023, click here.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

