In Davos, IMF chief says economic outlook is better

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Friday that the economic prospects are better than expected a few months ago.

Kristalina told a World Economic Forum panel that the improvement was due to advancing China‘s potential to drive growth, and that the IMF now estimates Chinese growth at 4.4% for 2023.

She said, however, that she has not seen any “dramatic improvement” in the current IMF 2023 global growth forecast of 2.7%.

Kristalina said the war in Ukraine remained a “tremendous risk” to confidence, particularly in Europe.

