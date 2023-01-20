BrazilBrazil

In Davos, IMF chief says economic outlook is better

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Friday that the economic prospects are better than expected a few months ago.

Kristalina told a World Economic Forum panel that the improvement was due to advancing China‘s potential to drive growth, and that the IMF now estimates Chinese growth at 4.4% for 2023.

She said, however, that she has not seen any “dramatic improvement” in the current IMF 2023 global growth forecast of 2.7%.

Kristalina said the war in Ukraine remained a “tremendous risk” to confidence, particularly in Europe.

