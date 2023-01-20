BrazilBrazil

São Sebastião Day is celebrated in Rio with parade of blocks

Today (20), the day of the patron saint of the city of Rio de Janeiro, São Sebastião, is a municipal holiday, and revelry takes over the city center, with the parade of 52 carnival blocks.

Released by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, the official list of blocks and parades for the 2023 street carnival has 402 blocks, in 445 parades spread throughout the city.

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro will make 220 ambulances and eight medical stations available, which will be operated by the Municipal Health Department, starting today, the date of the official start of the parades.

Revelers will also have access to 34,000 toilet stations, 10% of which are for people with disabilities, including containers and chemical toilets, all positioned where the blocks will pass.

The Bloco da Alegria, the first block of the pre-carnival, delivers the court banners today. The revelry continues tomorrow (21st) with the Bloco das Divas, which performs in the center, and the Bloco Nem Muda Nem Sai de Cima animates Tijuca. On Sunday (22), revelers will be able to enjoy, in the south zone, Pega Rex, in Ipanema, Banda Saens Peña, in Tijuca, and Xodó da Piedade, in Piedade, enlivening the revelry.

Schedule

January 20 – Saint Sebastian’s Day – Friday

BLOCO DA ALEGRIA (Delivery of the Court Sash)

Where: Rua dos Inválidos, 3, Centro
Concentration: 4 pm

BLOCK CARNIVALESCO NEITHER CHANGES OR LEAVES ABOVE

Where: Avenida Maracanã and Rua Garibaldi, Tijuca
Concentration: 4 pm
Start: 5pm

BLOCK OF DIVAS

Where: Downtown
Concentration: 18h
Start: 8pm

January 22nd – Sunday

PEGA REX

Location: Ipanema
Concentration: 3pm
Start: 4pm

BLOCK CARNAVALESCO XODÓ DA PIETY

Location: Piedade
Concentration: 2 pm
Start: 4pm

SAENS PEÑA BAND

Location: Tijuca
Concentration: 2 pm
Start: 2pm

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

