Tiradentes festival debates cinema on new bases

The Tiradentes Film Festival, responsible for annually opening the Brazilian audiovisual calendar, kicks off this evening (20) an edition that marks the return of the face-to-face model, after two online editions as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

The physical reunion with the audience will also be an opportunity to discuss the current scenario of national cinema and point out ways forward. The diagnosis carried out by the curatorship points to a fragile sector, which demands a “collective effort to build new bases and reinforce resistant structures”.

To contribute to the debate around this framework, the theme “Cinema Mutirão” will guide the program. Without neglecting discussions about the films and professional practices, the curators intend to make this edition a space for collective convening with a view to building and rebuilding institutional structures and promotion and incentive policies. They point out that the sector needs to deal with various challenges such as the reduction of audiences in movie theaters, the consolidation of the hegemony of streaming oligopolies and cuts in funding for research.

“On the one hand, an economic crisis; on the other, a federal political project to attempt to demobilize, neutralize and cut public policies. Between one thing and another, the pandemic. who sought alternatives to their survival, who tried not to give up their previous conquests, even if insufficient or threatened”, says the text signed by curators Francis Vogner, Camila Vieira and Lila Foster.

Organized by Universo Produção since 1998, Mostra de Tiradentes now reaches its 26th edition. Its creation was conceived with the aim of collaborating with the so-called “recovery cinema”, an expression used in historiography to refer to the revival of national production, which took place in the second half of the 1990s.

With the privilege of being the first event on the annual Brazilian audiovisual calendar, its discussions end up influencing other festivals throughout the year.

Over time, the exhibition also built its vocation to support independent production. The Aurora Show, the highlight of the program, opens space for unpublished works by directors who have up to three feature films in their curriculum. This specific category for the appreciation of new filmmakers emerged in 2008, in the 10th edition. Since then, it has established itself as one of the most important showcases at the event.

In this edition, a total of 134 films will be shown, including previews and thematic exhibitions. For the organizers, the volume of works shows the strength of contemporary Brazilian cinematography even in a moment of crisis in the sector. Titles come from 19 states. The program, available on the event’s website, also includes workshops, artistic presentations, concerts and book launches. The activities end on the 28th of January.

The opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 pm. The honored filmmakers of this edition, Ary Rosa and Glenda Nicácio, will receive the Barroco trophy. Born in Minas Gerais based in Cachoeira (BA) and founders of the production company Rosza Filmes, they have a professional career that is intertwined with the history of the Tiradentes Exhibition. In 2018, Café com Canela, the duo’s first feature film, was chosen to open the event’s program and was well received by critics, raising the debate on inclusion when working with a cast composed 100% of black actors.