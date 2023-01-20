Today ends the deadline for waiving the Enade 2022 test

Today (20) the deadline for students and institutions of higher education to submit the request for waiver of the 2022 National Student Performance Exam (Enade) test. through the Enade System, and must contain the justification for the absence in the event.

According to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), it is necessary to prove the reason for the absence, through documentation, according to the requirements set out in the public notice.

“The student can request the waiver of the test, but he still needs to have fulfilled the requirement of filling out the Student Questionnaire”, informs Inep.

Among the situations envisaged as justifications for absence are: accident, assault, marriage, loss, loss, theft or theft of an identification document, bereavement, issues related to health, maternity or paternity, as well as professional commitments and deprivation of liberty.

Absences due to personal or professional reasons must be registered by the students and analyzed by the respective course coordinators. “The cases of absence due to academic commitments linked to the evaluated course must be registered by the course coordinators and will be analyzed by Inep”, explained the note.

In the case of higher education institutions, it is also possible – for their course coordinators – to register statements referring to students who were not enrolled in the foreseen period; they were no longer informed by the institution about their enrollment; they did not have a correct indication of the face-to-face support center; did not have their exam municipality changed as a result of academic mobility; or were entered incorrectly.

“People with a deferred waiver request will be automatically regularized with regard to Enade 2022, as long as they have no pending issues regarding the Student Questionnaire. The list of regulars can be checked, in the Enade System, by course coordinators and institutional educational attorneys”, informed Inep.

The exam

Held annually by Inep, Enade is one of the components of the National Higher Education Assessment System (Sinaes). Enrollment is mandatory for freshmen and graduates of bachelor’s, higher technology and undergraduate courses related to the evaluated areas.

The exam assesses the performance of students who completed undergraduate courses in relation to the syllabus provided in the curricular guidelines, the development of skills and abilities necessary for deepening general and professional training, in addition to the level of updating of students in relation to the Brazilian reality and worldwide.