PF operation fulfills warrants against those involved in coup acts

The Federal Police (PF) launched Operation Lesa Pátria today (20) with the objective of “identifying people who participated, financed or encouraged the events that occurred on January 8, in Brasília, when the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court were invaded by a group that promoted violence and generalized damage against the properties, furniture and objects of those institutions”.

Eight preventive arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants are being served in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District. The mandates were issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“The facts investigated constitute, in theory, the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property”, says a note from the PF.

The corporation also informed that Operation Lesa Pátria is permanent, and that periodic updates will be made on the number of court orders issued, people captured and fugitives.

The PF asks the population to collaborate with the investigators, if they have information about the identification of “people who participated, financed or encouraged the facts that occurred”.

Complaints can be forwarded to the email denuncia8janeiro@pf.gov.br.

Understand

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on the last day 8.