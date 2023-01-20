Daniel Alves arrested in Spain accused of sexual assault

Spanish police on Friday detained Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves after he was questioned at a Barcelona police station over accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

The former Barcelona and Brazil full-back is under investigation over an allegation that he sexually harassed a woman at a nightclub in Spain last month, Catalonia’s Supreme Court said last week.

The Spanish press has reported that a woman accuses Alves of touching her under her underwear without her consent when she was with friends at a nightclub in December 2022.

A spokesman for Alves, contacted by Reuters for comment, said the player “vehemently denies” all the allegations. Alves is currently in Mexico playing for Pumas.

The winger became the oldest Brazilian to play in a World Cup match when he captained the team against Cameroon, in Qatar, in early December.

