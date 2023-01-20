BrazilBrazil

Daniel Alves arrested in Spain accused of sexual assault

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Spanish police on Friday detained Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves after he was questioned at a Barcelona police station over accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

The former Barcelona and Brazil full-back is under investigation over an allegation that he sexually harassed a woman at a nightclub in Spain last month, Catalonia’s Supreme Court said last week.

The Spanish press has reported that a woman accuses Alves of touching her under her underwear without her consent when she was with friends at a nightclub in December 2022.

A spokesman for Alves, contacted by Reuters for comment, said the player “vehemently denies” all the allegations. Alves is currently in Mexico playing for Pumas.

The winger became the oldest Brazilian to play in a World Cup match when he captained the team against Cameroon, in Qatar, in early December.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Today ends the deadline for waiving the Enade 2022 test

22 mins ago

PF operation fulfills warrants against those involved in coup acts

44 mins ago

Caixa pays Bolsa Família to final 3 NIS beneficiaries

1 hour ago

CCBB do Rio now offers varied attractions

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.