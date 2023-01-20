Dollar closes practically stable at R$ 5.17 after Padilha’s statement

On a volatile day in the financial market, the dollar closed practically stable after surpassing R$ 5.20 during a good part of the session. The stock market rose for the third consecutive time, driven by oil companies and retailers competing with Lojas Americanas.

The commercial dollar ended this Thursday (19) sold at R$ 5.171, with an increase of only 0.16%. The quotation opened at BRL 5.24 and stayed above BRL 5.20 until the final hour of trading, when it slowed down until closing close to stability.

The currency accumulates a drop of 2.06% in 2023. Despite today’s retreat, the US currency rises 1.27% in the week.

The stock market also had a volatile day. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 112,923 points, up 0.62%. The indicator dropped 0.82% at the opening of the session. After alternating declines and moments of stability, the stock market rose towards the end of trading.

Even the drop in shares of Lojas Americanas did not affect the stock market. The retailer’s shares fell 42.53% and closed at R$ 1. As soon as the company communicated the request for judicial recovery, B3 excluded the company’s shares from all indexes on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Domestic and international factors influenced the market. On the domestic front, negotiations began the day nervously, because of yesterday’s (18th) interview by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to a television station. In the conversation, the president criticized the autonomy of the Central Bank (BC) and the body’s interest rate policy.

Spirits only cooled at the end of the day, after the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, ruled out reducing the autonomy of the Central Bank (BC). LINK On social media, the minister wrote that “the Central Bank’s monetary policy and macroeconomic analysis role are extremely important”. The dollar slowed down, and the stock market started to rise immediately after the posting.

On the foreign market, the dollar had a mixed day, falling against the euro, but rising against the currencies of several emerging countries. The release of several data that show the slowdown of the US economy, which yesterday had caused turbulence in international stock markets, today increased the expectation that the Federal Reserve (North American Central Bank) will slow down interest rate hikes in the next meetings.

* With information from Reuters