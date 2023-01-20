Defenders will ask for the transfer of coup plotters arrested in Brazilia

The Public Defender’s Office of the Union (DPU) and the Public Defender’s Office of the Federal District (DPDF), which monitor the arrest of people involved in the anti-democratic acts of January 8, will ask for their transfer from Brasília to their states of origin. The measure will be formalized if there is interest from the suspects themselves.

“People held in prison will be contacted by public defenders in prisons to declare whether they intend to wait for the trial in the Federal District or in the states of origin. Requests for return will be submitted to the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]for consideration by Minister Alexandre de Moraes”, informed the two defenders, in a note.

Since the arrests, more than 1,400 people have had custody hearings in court. Of this total, so far, 354 suspects had their arrest in flagrante delicto converted into preventive arrest (with no deadline) and 220 obtained provisional release through precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic anklets and restriction of the right to come and go.

The forecast is to complete the analysis of the cases of all detainees by Friday (20).