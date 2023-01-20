US and Cuban officials conclude talks in Havana

A US delegation visiting Havana concluded two days of talks on security issues with Cuban officials this Thursday (19), the US State Department said, in the first meeting of its kind since such talks were interrupted under former President Donald Trump.

Washington’s concerns about counterterrorism were high on the agenda, US officials said. Trump placed Cuba on the US list of sponsors of terrorism shortly before his term expires in January 2021, and the Biden administration has been revising the ranking since he took office.

This week’s meetings marked the rebirth of the dialogue between the authorities, which began in 2015 under former President Barack Obama, but was interrupted in 2018 by the Trump administration when he reversed the historic end of the blockade of Cuba.

President Joe Biden, who was also Obama’s vice president, has begun to roll back some of Trump’s policies but has maintained others, insisting the Cuban government must improve its human rights record after a tough crackdown on street protests in 2021. .

“This type of dialogue enhances the national security of the United States through better international law enforcement coordination,” the State Department said in a statement. But he stopped short of announcing any deals between the Cold War-era foes.

The Cuban government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The conversations, which included the Department of State, Department of Justice and Homeland Security, as well as immigration officials and the U.S. Coast Guard, were expected to focus on combating cybercrime, terrorist threats and drug trafficking, among others. questions.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.