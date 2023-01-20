TSE minister accepts opening of electoral action against Bolsonaro

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Benedito Gonçalves decided today (19) to accept the opening of an electoral investigation action against former president Jair Bolsonaro for the alleged practice of abuse of power in the 2022 elections.

The action was requested by the PT and other parties that formed the coalition to support the candidacy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In the process, the coalition accuses the former president of holding events on the premises of the Alvorada and Planalto palaces in the second round of the electoral campaign. The party cites meetings with governors and country singers to announce support for the candidacy.

When analyzing the initial petition, the minister understands that there is sufficient evidence to authorize the opening of the process. In case of conviction, one of the punishments may be Bolsonaro’s ineligibility.

“It is extracted from the analyzed material that spaces traditionally used for holding press conferences by the President of the Republic, in the performance of his role as head of State, served as a stage for carrying out ostensive campaign acts, in which an attempt was made to project an image political strength of Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy,” he said.

At least 16 lawsuits against the former president are pending at the TSE.

THE Brazil Agency contacted the defense of the coalition and is awaiting a response.