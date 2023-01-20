Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies aged 81

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and 1970s but whose ravenous drug habit landed him in prison, has died aged 81, Variety magazine reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby’s wife. Crosby.

“It is with great sadness, after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife told Variety.

Crosby was a founding member of two revered rock bands: the country and folk-influenced Byrds, for whom he co-wrote the hit Eight Miles High, and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSNY), who defined the softer side of the Woodstock generation’s music. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of both groups.

Musically, Crosby was noted for his intricate vocal harmonies, unorthodox open guitar tunings, and incisive songwriting. His work with the Byrds and CSN/CSNY blended rock and folk in new ways and his music became part of the soundtrack of the hippie era.

Personally, Crosby was the embodiment of the phrase “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll”, and a 2014 Rolling Stone magazine article called him “rock’s unlikeliest survivor”.

In addition to the drug addiction that eventually led to a transplant to replace a liver worn down by decades of excess, his tumultuous life has included a serious motorcycle accident, the death of a girlfriend, and battles with hepatitis C and diabetes.

“I’m worried that the time I have here is so short, and I’m deeply upset with myself for the 10 years – at least – – of time I’ve wasted just getting crushed,” Crosby told the Los Angeles Times in July 2019. “I’m ashamed from that.”

Crosby told the Times that he fell “as low as a human being can get”.

He has also become estranged from many of his famous former bandmates, for which he has often expressed remorse in recent years.

His drug habits and often abrasive personality contributed to the demise of CSNY and the members eventually stopped talking to each other.

In the 2019 documentary David Crosby: Remember My Namehe made it clear that he hoped they could work together again, but admitted that the others “really don’t like me”.

Looking back on the turbulent 1960s and his life, Crosby told Time magazine in 2006: “We were right about civil rights; we were right about human rights; we were right about peace being better than war… But I don’t think we knew the difference between our ass and a hole in the ground when it came to drugs, and it really affected us.”

Crosby was born on August 14, 1941, in Los Angeles. His father was a cinematographer who won a Golden Globe for Kill or die in 1952 and his mother introduced him to folk group The Weavers and classical music.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.