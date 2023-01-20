Anvisa announces new restrictions on hair products

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined this Thursday (19) the restriction and collection of four hair ointments to model braids. In all, the sale of 11 modeling ointments is suspended.

According to Anvisa, the products are the target of investigation by the regulatory agency itself and by the local Sanitary Surveillance bodies due to reports by patients about the occurrence of serious adverse events after use. All of these products can pose a health risk. Check the list:





Anvisa explains that the prohibition of the product is a precautionary measure that aims to protect the health of the population in case of health risk and that remains in effect while tests, tests, analyzes or other measures are required for further investigation of the case.

What to do if you have purchased the product

If the consumer has one of the products at home, the recommendation is not to use it and contact the company to verify the return method.

If the product has already been used, in case of any adverse effect, the agency’s advice is to immediately seek the health service and inform Anvisa through the citizen and professional pages that handle the product or companies and health professionals.