Bolsonaro’s defense says that draft of Torres’ house is not valid

The defense of former President Jair Bolsonaro today (19) asked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to reconsider the inclusion of the draft seized at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres in an electoral investigation action. For lawyers, the document is apocryphal, that is, of unknown authorship, and cannot be used as evidence in the case file.

On Monday (16), Minister Benedito Gonçalves complied with the PDT’s request and authorized the inclusion of the document in the process, which involves the Bolsonaro-Braga Neto ticket. In addition, the minister gave Bolsonaro three days to manifest.

Lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho claims that the document was found at a third party’s house and is unrelated to the case.

“It is necessary to state that the apocryphal document, attached to the file, was not found in the possession of the Investigated Persons, nor signed by them, and the attached document does not indicate any concrete acts or at least indicia that they participated in its writing or acted so that the measures supposedly intended by the document were materialized in terms of phenomenal reality”, he stated.

The defender also declared that the draft would not be published. “The document found, identified as `Decree No. 10, 2022` until the present moment, on January 19, 2023, has never been published – nor would it be, since the mandate of the first Investigated Person as President of the Republic ended in December 31, 2022. Furthermore, there is no evidence or news that any authority or citizen has been made aware of it”, he concluded.

The request for inclusion was made by the PDT in the process opened at the Court last year to determine the legality of Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors to question the fairness of electronic voting.

Decree

The draft of a state of defense decree to be enforced at the Superior Electoral Court was found by the Federal Police after searching the apprehension carried out at Anderson Torres’ house in Brasília. The ex-minister and ex-Secretary of Public Security of the DF is under arrest, suspected of omission on the day of the coup acts of January 8, which ended with the headquarters of the Three Powers being vandalized.

When commenting on the case on social networks, before turning himself over to the PF, Torres said that the document was leaked out of context”.