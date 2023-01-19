BrazilBrazil

AGU requests blocking of BRL 18.5 million from coup sponsors

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked the Federal Court today (19) for a new blockade of the assets of individuals and companies involved in the anti-democratic acts of January 8. The agency requests that the previous blockade of R$ 6.5 million be increased to R$ 18.5 million.

In the new request, the AGU informs that the new value refers to the damage caused by the destruction of the Palácio do Planalto, the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) facilities.

According to the lawyer, the blockade should affect the movable and immovable property of 52 people and seven companies.

“In this context, in view of supervening information, it appears that the estimated minimum damage is undersized, which is why the Union comes to court to request the addition of the initial to amend and add a new element to the cause of action and a new request regarding the increase of the damage once established as a parameter for the granting of the patrimonial injunction”, justified the AGU.

On Tuesday (17), in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilthe Minister of Advocacy General of the Union (AGU), Jorge Messias, assured that all those involved in the coup acts will be held accountable.

undemocratic acts

Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bolsonaro’s defense says that draft of Torres’ house is not valid

17 mins ago

Moraes maintains the arrest of another 386 investigated for coup acts

43 mins ago

PF arrests in Rio another suspect of participating in coup acts

2 hours ago

Justice accepts request for judicial recovery of Americanas

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.