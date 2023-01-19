PF arrests in Rio another suspect of participating in coup acts

The Superintendence of the Federal Police (PF) in Rio de Janeiro confirmed that the corporation arrested today (19) another accused of participating in the coup acts of January 8. The target was parliamentary advisor Carlos Victor Carvalho, found in Guaçuí, Espírito Santo.

Carvalho is the third investigated person to have been arrested by the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio under Operation Ulysses, launched in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of the state.

The operation was launched on Monday (16), but Carvalho had not been found until this morning. The objective of the investigation is to identify those responsible for blocking roads in the municipality and for leading demonstrations in front of the city’s Army barracks, in addition to participating in coup acts against public buildings in Brasília.

Carlos Vitor is an advisor to state deputy Filippe Poubel (PL-RJ). In a statement, Poubel’s office declared that the parliamentarian “has always repudiated illegal acts and showed respect for democratic values”.

Video on the roof of Congress

Yesterday (18), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes maintained the arrest of Wellington Firmino, from the São Paulo municipality of Sorocaba, who participated in the acts and published on social networks a video filmed on the roof of the building of the National Congress. His name is among the 354 investigated who had arrest in flagrante delicto converted into preventive.

THE Brazil Agency was unable to contact the defense of the accused.