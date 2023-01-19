BrazilBrazil

Capes and CNPq grants should be readjusted in January

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said this Thursday (19) that the federal government will announce, still in January, a readjustment in the value of scholarships from the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) and the National Development Council Scientific and Technological Institute (CNPq).

According to Santana, the increase has already been authorized by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The increase is expected to take effect immediately after the announcement.

The announcement of the scholarship readjustment was made at a meeting with presidents of federal universities and federal teaching institutes, at the Planalto Palace.

The research grants have not been readjusted for 10 years. According to the National Association of Graduate Students (ANPG), the value of scholarships had a loss of 75% in purchasing power compared to the value of 2013, when there was the last readjustment.

For the association, aid with updated values ​​should be R$ 2,600 (master’s) and R$ 3,800 (doctorate), but are R$ 1,500 and R$ 2,200, respectively. The association has defended a 40% readjustment for scholarships.

