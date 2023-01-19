Diplomatic mission is in Venezuela to reopen embassy

The Brazilian diplomatic mission sent to initiate measures for the reopening of the Brazilian Embassy in the country, closed since March 2020, at the initiative of the previous government, is already in Caracas, Venezuela.

According to the Itamaraty Palace, the group is led by Ambassador Flávio Macieira, and was sent to assess the conditions of the properties and take the first measures with a view to the full functioning of the Brazilian representation, which will initially have a person in charge of business and, later on, sending an ambassador.

“The sending of the mission reflects the Brazilian government’s decision to normalize bilateral relations, allowing the resumption of negotiations with the Venezuelan government on the different topics that make up the agenda between the two countries”, informed the Itamaraty.

The ministry highlighted that the dialogue with Venezuela, which has an extensive border with Brazil, in the North Region, in addition to cooperation in several areas, is essential to revitalize the regional integration desired by the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Relations between the two countries were formally resumed on January 2, shortly after the new government took office.