German Prime Minister should come to Brazil in the coming weeks

The German Prime Minister, Olaf Scholz, will visit Brazil in the coming weeks. Officially, German diplomatic sources do not confirm the date, but yesterday, in an interview with GloboNews, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva anticipated that Scholz should arrive in Brasília on January 30.

Scholz will travel accompanied by ministers and a group of executives, representatives of large German companies. An important Brazilian commercial partner, Germany has been showing interest in a political rapprochement with Brazil, with the possibility of allocating more financial resources to fund projects and environmental preservation actions carried out in the country, mainly in the Amazon.

In early January, when President Frank-Walter Steinmeier came to Brazil to honor the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Germany announced the release of 35 million euros earmarked for the Amazon Fund, as compensation for reducing deforestation in the Amazon biome during the year 2017.

Created in 2008, the fund receives donations from international institutions and governments to finance actions to prevent and combat deforestation in the Legal Amazon. Resources are used to finance projects to reduce deforestation and monitor the biome. For political reasons, the mechanism was paralyzed during the Jair Bolsonaro administration.

At the beginning of last November, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined that the Brazilian government reactivate the Amazon Fund within 60 days. The measure was already fulfilled in the current administration. On his first day at the helm of the Executive Branch, Lula signed Decree No. 11,368, authorizing the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to once again raise financial donations for the Amazon Fund.

In addition to the environmental area, Lula and Scholz, who is, in fact, who commands Germany politically, should also deal with ways to expand trade relations between the two countries and the growth of the extreme right in several countries. Yesterday, during an interview with GloboNews, Lula said he wanted to talk to the German chancellor about how the extreme right has been growing in Europe and in the world.

On the last 9th, the German Prime Minister used Twitter to condemn the invasion and depredation of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) building, which took place the day before, in Brasília.

“Terrible images reach us from Brazil. Violent attacks against democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated. We are deeply in solidarity with President Lula and the Brazilian people”, wrote the German social democrat who, in addition to Brazil, should visit other countries in the region.