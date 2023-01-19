Government changes Federal Police superintendents in the states

The federal government appointed a new command for the Federal Police (PF) superintendencies in the states. The nominations were published this Wednesday (18) in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Unionwhich also authorized changes in the direction of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the states of the federation.

Among those nominated is delegate Leandro Almada da Costa to head the PF Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro. He participated in the investigations into the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco.

Delegate Chistiane Correa Machado will assume the PF Superintendence in Paraíba. She was responsible for the investigation into the alleged interference of former president Jair Bolsonaro in the corporation.

new director general

Last week, Andrei Passos took over as Director General of the PF and said that he will not accept any type of interference in the investigations. “Our actions will always be based on strict compliance with the law and the principles of the democratic rule of law. This will be an unavoidable guideline in the management of police investigations, which will be coordinated based on the trinomial quality of evidence, investigative autonomy and responsibility, and with absolute rigor in relation to possible deviations or personalities”, said Rodrigues during the ceremony in which he took office. .