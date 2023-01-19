BrazilBrazil

Arrested in Rio businessman who exploited illegal diamonds

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 47 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Federal Police (PF), in a joint operation with the National Mining Agency (ANM), arrested a businessman in Rio de Janeiro who forged the Kimberly diamond certificate. Occurred yesterday (18), the operation was only disclosed today (19) by the corporation.

Kimberly certifies the origin of the stones and aims to prevent the purchase and sale of so-called blood diamonds, which are those mined in conflict areas, during civil wars and with human rights abuse.

The ANM informed that the company had authorization only for research, but not for exploring the region indicated in the certificate. The agency’s technicians were suspicious of the stone extraction site, which does not have the necessary geological conditions or those mapped for the occurrence of diamonds.

According to the Federal Police, the three stones seized will undergo technical expertise to confirm whether they are really diamonds. The businessman will answer for the crime of usurpation of assets of the Union, which has penalties of one to five years in prison.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 47 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

German Prime Minister should come to Brazil in the coming weeks

37 seconds ago

Government changes Federal Police superintendents in the states

22 mins ago

President will not change BC’s autonomy, says Padilha

1 hour ago

US government hits debt ceiling amid Congressional deadlock

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.