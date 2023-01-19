US government hits debt ceiling amid Congressional deadlock

The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit on Thursday (19), amid a stalemate between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and President Joe Biden’s Democrats, who may lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, that her department has begun to use extraordinary cash management measures that can prevent defaults by June 5.

Republicans, with a newly won majority in the House, intend to use the federal debt ceiling set by Congress to demand spending cuts from Biden and the Democrat-led Senate.

Yellen warned that the June date is subject to “considerable uncertainty” due to the challenge of forecasting government payments and revenue months in advance.

“I respectfully ask Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen told congressional leaders in a letter on Thursday.

But there has been no sign that Republicans or Biden’s Democrats are willing to back down.

“It’s something that must be done without conditions. We shouldn’t negotiate around it. It’s the basic duty of Congress to do that,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Instead, Republicans are pursuing a “debt prioritization” plan that would seek to avoid default, urging the Treasury to prioritize debt payments and possibly other priorities such as Social Security and Medicare if the cap is breached during negotiations. . Republicans hope to complete the legislation by the end of March.

