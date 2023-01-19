Ambassador Sérgio Danese is designated Brazil’s representative at the UN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appointed Ambassador Sérgio França Danese as permanent representative of Brazil at the United Nations in New York. Since 2019, the post has been held by diplomat Ronaldo Costa Filho, appointed by the previous government.

Graduated in Literature from the University of São Paulo, Danese entered the diplomatic career in 1980. His designation will be submitted to the Federal Senate for approval.

According to the Itamaraty, Sérgio Danese is currently the Brazilian ambassador to Peru. He was twice the number 2 of the ministry, in the position of Secretary General of Foreign Affairs (2015-2016). He has headed the Brazilian embassies in Algeria (2005-2009), Argentina (2016-2020) and South Africa (2021).

Positioning changes

Brazilian diplomacy has been signaling some changes in its position in relation to the previous government. In a joint note released this week – signed by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs; of health; of the women; and Human Rights and Citizenship – the Brazilian government “updated the country’s position in international forums and mechanisms”.

More specifically, in those that “deal with the women’s agenda, with the objective of better promoting and defending the highest standards of human rights and fundamental freedoms”, in order to remain “in line with Brazilian legislation and the commitments assumed by the country regionally and multilaterally”.

“In this sense, the Brazilian government decided to withdraw from the Declaration of the Geneva Consensus on Women’s Health and Strengthening of the Family”, says the joint note.

“Brazil considers that the aforementioned document contains a limiting understanding of sexual and reproductive rights and the concept of family and may compromise the full implementation of national legislation on the matter, including the principles of the Unified Health System (SUS)”, he adds.

By reiterating the “firm commitment to promote the effective and comprehensive guarantee of women’s health”, the Brazilian authorities also expressed their “full respect for different family configurations”.

Commitments

The note then communicated the Brazilian decision to join the Santiago Commitment, “a regional instrument to respond to the Covid-19 crisis with gender equality”, adopted in January 2020 during the 14th Regional Conference on the Situation of Women from Latin America and the Caribbean.

It also communicated adherence to the Declaration of Panama, in order to build “bridges to a new social and economic pact managed by women”. The document was approved during the 39th Assembly of Delegates of the Inter-American Commission of Women, in May 2022.

“The government understands that the Commitment of Santiago and the Declaration of Panama are fully aligned with the relevant Brazilian legislation, in particular with regard to the promotion of gender equality and equity in different spheres, the political participation of women, the fight against all forms of violence and discrimination, as well as sexual and reproductive rights”, justified the Itamaraty.

The inter-ministerial note adds that, by associating itself with these instruments, Brazil will have “valuable tools for coordinating and promoting policies to guarantee women’s rights at the regional and hemispheric level, thus strengthening technical dialogue and the potential for multilateral cooperation on the issues”.

slovak republic

In another note released this Thursday (19), the Itamaraty informs that the government of the Slovak Republic has granted an agrément to the Brazilian diplomat Gabriel Boff Moreira as Brazil‘s ambassador in that country.

This will be Gabriel Boff Moreira’s first appointment as head of post abroad. In his last position, he was chief of staff for the then Secretary General of Foreign Affairs Fernando Simas Magalhães. This designation will also be submitted to the appreciation of the Federal Senate.