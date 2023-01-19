Baldwin and others charged with shooting on Rust movie set

A New Mexico state attorney on Thursday charged actor Alec Baldwin and others with the fatal shooting of director of photography Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western. rust.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and the person responsible for the weapons used in the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, after more than a year of investigation into filming outside Santa Fe in October 2021.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the State of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the film crew of rust”, said Carmack-Altwies. “Under my watch, no one is above the law and everyone deserves justice.”

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, she said.

Under New Mexico law, manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, responded in a statement. “This decision distorts the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal fired a live bullet. The movie was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

the actor of 30 rock and Saturday Night Livewho was also the producer of rustdenied responsibility for what happened.

Baldwin said he was told the gun was “cold”, an industry term meaning it was safe to use, and that he did not pull the trigger. He sued team members for negligence.

An FBI forensic test on the single-shot revolver Baldwin was using found that it “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the firing an accident, saying the gun did not appear to have been deliberately loaded with live ammunition. Authorities have been trying to determine how a real bullet got to the set of footage.

The Hutchins family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year. Under the agreement, low-budget filming is expected to resume this month, with Hutchins’ husband serving as executive producer.

New Mexico’s workplace safety agency fined the film’s production company the maximum amount possible in April for what it described as “intentional” safety lapses that led to Hutchin’s death.

The agency found that Rust Move Productions LLC knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed and showed “simple indifference” to the risks.

