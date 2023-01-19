São Paulo: Uni Line employee dies at subway construction site

An employee working on Line 6 – Orange of the São Paulo Metro died last Tuesday afternoon (17) after being run over by a truck at the line’s construction site. The accident occurred on Avenida Miguel Conejo, in Vila Albertina, in the North Zone of the capital. The worker, who was outsourced, was 65 years old and was rescued by the Fire Department, but could not resist and died on the spot.

According to a note from the person responsible for the line, the companies in charge of the work are providing support to the families and Linha Uni is cooperating with the determination and investigation of the causes of the accident.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), the truck driver was preparing to unload the truck at a construction site, traveling slowly, when he did not see the victim behind the vehicle and ran over her.

The SSP also reported that expert examinations were requested from the Institute of Criminalistics (IC) and the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and that the case was registered as manslaughter in the direction of a motor vehicle, at the 72nd DP (Vila Penteado).

The case is being investigated by the 28th Police District (Parish of Ó). A police inquiry has been initiated and the driver and other employees of the work will be called to be heard.

Line 6

Line 6 – Orange of the Metro will connect the center of São Paulo to the neighborhood of Brazilândia, in the North zone.

In February 2022, a crater opened on Marginal Tietê after the asphalt gave way next to the work on a future station, in Freguesia do Ó, also in the North Zone. There were no injuries, but two employees who came into contact with the water that gushed from the accident were rescued by firefighters.