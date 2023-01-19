Djoko beats Couacaud to seek his 22nd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic had to overcome obstacles against the French Enzo Couacaud, but reached the third round with a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 and 6-0 victory, this Thursday (19), to continue his quest for his 10th Australian Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title.

Novak moves on 💪 The 9x champion beats Couacaud 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0 and will play Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.@DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/VMOcZklPlC — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2023

The Serb was dominant in the first set, but ended up losing the second, which lasted 74 minutes, as world number 191 Couacaud increased his pace and intensity to even the dispute in the tiebreak.

Fourth seed Djokovic switched shirts and brought in some heavy artillery to win the final two sets at Rod Laver Arena and set up a third-round meeting with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The 35-year-old sought medical time to change the bandage on his left thigh in the second set, but otherwise appeared unaffected by the hamstring discomfort he suffered at a preparatory tournament in Adelaide two weeks ago.

