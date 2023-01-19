BrazilBrazil

Djoko beats Couacaud to seek his 22nd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic had to overcome obstacles against the French Enzo Couacaud, but reached the third round with a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 and 6-0 victory, this Thursday (19), to continue his quest for his 10th Australian Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title.

The Serb was dominant in the first set, but ended up losing the second, which lasted 74 minutes, as world number 191 Couacaud increased his pace and intensity to even the dispute in the tiebreak.

Fourth seed Djokovic switched shirts and brought in some heavy artillery to win the final two sets at Rod Laver Arena and set up a third-round meeting with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The 35-year-old sought medical time to change the bandage on his left thigh in the second set, but otherwise appeared unaffected by the hamstring discomfort he suffered at a preparatory tournament in Adelaide two weeks ago.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

