Firefighters do aftermath in a warehouse at Galeão Airport

The Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro continues to work on the aftermath of a shed near the cargo terminal at the Riogaleão-Tom Jobim International Airport, on Ilha do Governador, hit yesterday (18) by a fire.

According to firefighters, more than 60 soldiers from 13 units are participating in the operation with support from 13 vehicles. The RIOgaleão concessionaire, which manages the terminal, said that landing and takeoff operations continue without impact.

The Civil Police State Secretariat reported that the Rio International Airport Police Station will investigate the case. “The agents are waiting for the Fire Department to release the site to carry out the investigation work and initiate the necessary steps to clarify the causes of the fire”, he concluded.

Last night, the corporation informed that the combat work, which began in the afternoon, involved around 100 soldiers from 17 units, with the support of more than 30 vehicles and a helicopter, with no record of casualties.

According to firefighters, the shed housed various materials, such as wooden pallets, forklifts and aircraft. Two helicopters were damaged by the flames, but a third was preserved.

The concessionaire also informed that the fire was “completely controlled” and that the work of the Fire Department was supported by the airport brigade. After clearing the area, representatives of RIOgaleão and the logistics operators working in the affected warehouse will survey the damage caused by the fire.

In a note released yesterday, the concessionaire informed that the fire, which started at 1:41 pm, did not cause “impact on the landing and takeoff operation of the airport, nor on the integrity of the cargo located in the Cargo Terminal”.

According to RIOgaleão, the airport’s emergency center received the alert at 1:44 pm and called the Fire Department.

“The concessionaire emphasizes that it complies with all operational safety excellence protocols that regulate airport operations in the country, and reiterates the importance of the partnership with the Fire Department in preventive and emergency actions. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” he added.