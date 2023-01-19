Former Fox executives conspired to bribe FIFA officials

An Argentine businessman testified on Wednesday that two former 21st Century Fox executives and a sports marketing firm conspired with him to bribe South American soccer officials and secure lucrative broadcasting rights.

Alejandro Burzaco pleaded guilty in 2015 to extortion and other charges as part of an extensive investigation into corruption at the highest levels of world football.

He told jurors in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday that Hernán López, Carlos Martínez and Full Play Group SA paid bribes to secure below-market contracts, suppress competition and cultivate relationships with executives from elite.

Burzaco said that he, López and Martínez together paid up to US$32 million (the equivalent of R$166.4 million) in bribes. Full Play Group has paid or committed to pay up to 90 million USD (£468m), he said.

“The bribes served that purpose extremely well,” Burzaco said, adding that the benefits to Fox were “immense” and helped the defendants turn the company’s South American broadcast business into a profit center.

Walt Disney Co bought most of 21st Century Fox in 2019. Disney is not a defendant in the lawsuit, and a representative for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

López, Martínez and the Full Play Group have pleaded not guilty to crimes including wire fraud and money laundering.

The case stems from a broader investigation that has led to more than two dozen convictions since US federal prosecutors first revealed the charges in 2015.

