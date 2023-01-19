Unemployment drops 8.1% in the quarter ended in November, says IBGE

The unemployment rate was 8.1% in the quarter ended in November. The percentage represents a decrease of 0.9 percentage points (pp) in comparison with the previous three months, when it reached 8.9%. It is also the lowest result since the quarter from February to April 2015. With the drop to 8.7 million, the number of unemployed reached the lowest contingent since the quarter ended in June 2015. In all, there are 953 thousand people less looking for a job in the country, or a decrease of 9.8%. The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), released today (19) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the survey, for six consecutive moving quarters, the unemployment rate has been falling significantly. For IBGE Household Sample Survey coordinator, Adriana Beringuy, the reason for the decline in the quarter ended in November is the 0.7% increase in occupancy in the period, which once again reached the highest level in the survey’s historical series , started in 2012. The percentage is equivalent to an increase of 680 thousand people in the labor market.

“Although the increase in the employed population has been taking place at a slower pace than that seen in previous quarters, it is significant and contributes to the drop in unemployment”, he noted.

Still according to the coordinator, the successive drops in the unemployment rate were also a reflection of the increase in the number of employed people, during the recovery of the labor market that has been verified since 2021. “From that moment, there was this expansion of the employed population, firstly informal workers and, later, formal employment in the most diverse groups of activities, such as commerce and industry. More recently, there has also been an increase in services, which play an important role in the recovery of the employed population in the country”.

with wallet

With the expansion of its contingent by 2.3% or 817 thousand more people, the category of employees with a formal contract in the private sector caused the main impact on the increase in employment in the quarter from August to November. Adriana Beringuy reported that since the second half of 2021, there has been growth in this category. “It is an important record, since it not only indicates the increase in the number of workers, but also signals a reduction in the informality of the employed population”.

The survey indicates that, in the year, the contingent of workers with a formal contract in the private sector grew 7.5%, which means over 2.6 million people.

no wallet

The number of unregistered employees in the private sector remained stable in relation to the previous quarter. In the quarter up to November, the contingent was equivalent to 13.3 million people. However, in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, there was an increase of 9.3% or 1.1 million people. Also in the informal labor market, employers without CNPJ remained stable compared to the previous quarter and the same period in 2021. thousand people and 4.1% compared to the quarter ended in November 2021 or less 796 thousand.

Informality

According to the IBGE, these results had an impact of 0.8 pp on the informality rate, which reached 38.9%, the lowest since the quarter ended in November 2020 or 38.7%. The proportion corresponds to a contingent of 38.8 million informal workers. “During this period, there was an expansion in employment with a formal contract and also a decline in the number of self-employed workers, who account for a significant part of informal work. The drop in that number ended up influencing the informality rate,” said the coordinator.

In the sum of formal and informal workers, the category was stable compared to the previous three months, but grew by 12% compared to the same period in 2021. The number was impacted, mainly, by the 12.5% ​​growth in the number of employers with CNPJ, which is equivalent to 389 thousand people.

The survey also showed that based on the increase in the number of workers, the level of employment, the percentage of employed persons in the working-age population, was estimated at 57.4%. This represents a variation of 0.3 pp compared to the previous quarter, when it was 57.1%.

disheartened

The population outside the labor force grew 1% in the quarter. With this percentage, there are 660 thousand people without a job. In the case of people who were not employed or looking for a job in the market, but who had the potential to become a workforce, or who form the potential workforce, a decrease was recorded, there was a reduction of 454 thousand people or 5. 8%. It is estimated that in the same period, the discouraged totaled 4.1 million. Compared to the last quarter, there was a reduction of 4.8% or less 203 thousand people.

Among the groups of activities analyzed by the survey, there was an increase of 2.6%, or more 307 thousand people, in the contingent of workers in the sectors of information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities. In public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services, the increase was 1.8%, or more 319 thousand people. In this category, the health and education segments stood out in terms of occupation.

Although the commercial sector generally offers more job opportunities as the end of year festivities approach, it was one of those that did not advance significantly compared to the previous quarter. “In addition to commerce, the other groups of activities surveyed were also stable in the quarter,” he informed.

Performance

Pnad Contínua estimated the average real income at R$ 2,787, which represents an increase of 3% in relation to the quarter ended in August. In comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, growth was 7.1%. There was also an advance in the mass of income in both comparisons and reached R$ 273 billion, once again reaching a record in the historical series of the survey. In relation to the previous quarter, the increase was 3.8%, or more R$10.1 billion. Compared to the same quarter of 2021, there was an increase of 13%, an increase of R$ 31.4 billion.

“The income mass has been growing throughout the year. In the quarter ended in November, growth was influenced simultaneously by the expansion in the number of workers and by the increase in average real earnings, ”she explained.

Continuous PNAD

According to the IBGE, the survey sample, considered the main tool for monitoring the workforce in the country, is carried out by quarter in Brazil and corresponds to 211,000 households surveyed. The research work involves around 2,000 interviewers in 26 states and the Federal District, integrated into the collection network of more than 500 IBGE agencies.

“Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the IBGE implemented the collection of survey information by telephone as of March 17, 2020. In July 2021, in-person collection was resumed. It is possible to confirm the identity of the interviewer in the site Responding to the IBGE or via the Call Center (0800 721 8181), checking the interviewer’s registration number, RG or CPF, data that may be requested by the informant”, he informed.