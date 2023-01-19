French workers strike against pension reform

Train drivers, teachers and refinery workers in France were among those who crossed their arms on Thursday (19) in a national day of strikes against the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

The strikes and protests expected across the country are a big test for President Emmanuel Macron, who says his pension reform plan, which opinion polls show is wildly unpopular, is vital to ensuring the system doesn’t break down.

The challenge for unions is to turn opposition to the reform – and anger over the cost of living crisis – into a mass social protest that would eventually force the government to change course.

“We need a lot of people to join the protests,” said Laurent Berger, head of France‘s biggest union, the CFDT. “People are against this reform … we need to show it (in the streets),” he said. He and other union leaders, who are expected to announce more strikes and protests tonight, said Thursday was just the beginning.

protests

“There is nothing good about this reform,” said Rozenn Cros in the southern French city of Cannes, as she and other teachers prepared for the shutdown with banners like “No to 64.”

For Macron, his reformist credentials are at stake, both within the country and with his European Union peers, as well as keeping public spending under control.

Changing the retirement age by two years and extending the payment period would bring an additional €17.7 billion in annual pension contributions, allowing the system to break even by 2027, according to estimates by France‘s Ministry of Labor.

“This reform is necessary and just,” Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt told LCI TV.

transport is affected

Today, public transport has been severely hit. Only a few high-speed TGV lines were operating, with almost no local or regional trains running, rail operator SNCF said. In Paris, some metro stations were closed and traffic was affected.

at the busy station Gare du Nordpeople rushed to catch the few trains that were still operating, while officials in yellow vests helped the exhausted passengers.

Zoheir Djema, 42, who arrived at the station from Chantilly, said he would be returning home after discovering there would be no return trains in the afternoon. the restaurant worker Beverly Gahinet, who missed work because his train was cancelled, said he agrees with the strike, even if he does not participate. But not everyone was so understanding.

“I don’t understand, it’s always the same (people) who are on strike… and we’re the ones who get hit,” said realtor Virginie Pinto.

