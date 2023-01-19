Summer Breaking opens world dance calendar in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro will host, starting today (19), the international competition Breaking do Verão. According to the event’s creator, Fernando Bó, the event, which is in its second edition, opens this year’s breaking all around the world. “It is the first competition that takes place in the year. It serves as preparation for the rest of the b-boys and b-girls calendar”, he says..

Expected to last until next Sunday (22), Breaking do Verão, the biggest dance festival in Brazil, will take place at the Olympic Park Velodrome, in Barra da Tijuca, west of the capital. Organized by the Fábrica agency, the international competition will feature great b-boys and b-girls from all over the world, in addition to a free show with the artist from Rio de Janeiro, Kiaz, who has recorded with names like Anitta and L7nnon. Opening is scheduled for 2 pm. Admission is free and ranking is free. The competition is supported by the Rio de Janeiro government, the State Culture Incentive Law and Petrobras

Fernando Bó explains that the breaking is a street dance style that became popular in the 1970s in the Bronx, New York, in the United States, and is one of the elements that make up Hip Hop Culture. “It is culture and a philosophy of life”, he defined.



Luan San – Disclosure/Secretary of State for Culture and Creative Economy of Rio de Janeiro

olympics

Breaking became an Olympic modality, as did surfing and skateboarding, which had their first disputes at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The sport dance style will make its debut as an Olympic modality at the Paris Olympics in 2024, and brings good promises of medals for Brazil. The creator of Breaking do Verão explained that just like skateboarding and surfing, the breaking it has its own lifestyle, with its own music, art and dance.

disputes

With twice as many days compared to the previous edition, the event will have 32 guest athletes, 16 male and 16 female, in addition to those registered for the disputes scheduled for today (19) and tomorrow, preliminary to the qualifiers. There are no more vacancies for registration of b-boys who want to compete in the event. For b-girls, there are still openings. Entries can be made on the website. The top three of each gender will participate in the elimination disputes on Saturday (21) and Sunday (22). “We believe that this competition will make people more aware of the culture and what is behind this sports dance. THE breaking it is a very powerful transformation tool and we want to bring that perspective to people”, highlighted Fernando Bó.

Breaking do Verão is technically curated by Pelezinho, a b-boy who grew up in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and became responsible for putting Brazil on the breaking world map. Of those enrolled, 12 are international athletes, coming from countries such as Kazakhstan, United States, Venezuela, France, Morocco, Holland, Germany, Russia, Argentina and Japan, in addition to Brazil. The invited athletes had better performances in important competitions held last year, according to mapping done by Pelezinho.

Fernando Bó informed that the judging team will be composed of two b-boys (one Mexican and one French) and a Brazilian b-girl. In addition to the battles, known as cypherswhich will have the ticks commanded by the DJs Def Brks and MF, the event will promote musical presentations with the presence of the singer Kiaz, the MC Badin, the DJs Thai, Thamy and RV (from the Errejota party), DJ Laís Conti, DJ Feijão and DJ Bruno X. The BDV will also promote a chat with the CNDD Breaking – Breaking Department of the National Council of Sports Dance – about the 2024 Olympics and a workshop with Algerian-French b-boy Lilou, member of Red Bull BC One All Stars.



summer break – Fernando Souza

Equality

The creator of the event emphasized that the award does not differentiate between men and women, as well as the vacancies offered. “The importance is the same for men and women. There is gender equality in Summer Breaking. It’s all the same, ”he said. Fernando Bó clarified that the event is independent, that is, it does not have the seal of any Brazilian confederation, nor the National and International Olympic Committee, it does not have points or rankings for the athletes. The only partnership is with the National Council of Sports Dance (CNDD).

The criteria for choosing the best breaking athletes are creativity, musicality and clean steps, “preferably not making mistakes in the movements”, informed Fernando Bó. “Whoever fits best, the judges cast their votes.” Fernando Bó also stressed that the breaking it is a very powerful transformation tool and wants to bring that look to people.