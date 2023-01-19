Margareth Menezes announces the unlocking of almost BRL 1 billion from the Rouanet Law

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, announced today (18) the unblocking of almost R$ 1 billion from the Rouanet Law. The money had been withheld since the beginning of last year by the previous government.

In all, until the end of the month, R$ 968,376,281 that had been raised as sponsorship for artistic projects will be released. The Rouanet Law allows companies and citizens who support cultural actions to deduct part of their Income Tax.

The measure will benefit 1,946 cultural projects across the country. “This is investment in culture, it is culture working, this is good for Brazil”, declared Margareth Menezes in a video posted on social networks.

Also today, the Ministry of Culture extended the validity of more than 5,000 projects registered in the Culture Incentive Law that had expired fundraising deadlines and had not had their requests met by the previous management.

The folder also reported that, in the first 18 days of government, the Secretariat for the Creative Economy and Cultural Development released about R$ 62 million of this amount (from R$ 968.3 million) to 353 projects.