Minister creates crisis cabinet over indigenous murder

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, created today (18) a crisis office to monitor the case of two Pataxó indigenous people who were killed yesterday (17) in the extreme south of Bahia.

According to preliminary information from the Civil Police, Samuel Cristiano do Amor Divino, 25 years old, and Nawir Brito de Jesus, 17 years old, were shot at yesterday afternoon in Itabela. The Barra Velha Indigenous Land is located in the region, a place of intense conflicts with landowners.

Soon after the news of the murder, Sônia said that she asked the Ministry of Justice and Public Security to send the National Force to the place.

The president of the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai), Joenia Wapichana, also asked for measures to be taken to protect indigenous peoples in the region.

The Civil Police of Bahia informed that it reinforced the teams that work in the investigations. Police are looking for witnesses and images that may help identify the perpetrators of the murder.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

