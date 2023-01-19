Cristo Redentor creates channel to report crimes in Guanabara Bay

The Cristo Redentor Sanctuary, managed by the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro, will have an online channel to receive reports of environmental crimes in Guanabara Bay. The initiative is part of a multidigital platform launched in a ceremony tonight (18). Entitled Open Arms About Guanabara – A pact that generates impact, it is accessible to the public.

“It is a technology at the service of the entire population and institutions. And it is born from our eyes. From here, we can contemplate the bay and we want to interfere positively”, said the rector of the sanctuary, Father Omar. The religious stated that the objective is to mobilize people and take advantage of the spontaneous media generated by Christ the Redeemer. In his speech, Father Omar also mentioned the inauguration of the monument in 1931. “Cristo Redentor saw this bay clean 90 years ago”.

Memory

The multi-digital platform was launched on Guanabara Bay Day, established by State Law 3616/2001 to remember one of the biggest environmental disasters in the country. On that same date, in 2000, a Petrobras pipeline that connected the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc) to a terminal on Ilha D’Água broke. 1.3 million liters of crude oil were released, forming a dark stain that extended over more than 50 square kilometers.

From the Cristo Redentor Sanctuary, it is possible to have a panoramic view of Guanabara Bay. According to the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro, from a sustainable perspective, the monument is a great observatory of different environmental assets associated with the image of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. In this sense, the proposal is that the platform contributes to directing a closer look in favor of preservation.

Two pillars will be worked on. The first of them involves precisely the complaints. Various topics such as sanitation, unnavigability, unregulated fishing, piracy, smuggling, public safety, solid waste, etc. may be addressed. There will be screening work and referral to Organs competent bodies.

The second pillar will be ads. The platform will open space for the dissemination of various events and training activities carried out by partner institutions and companies. “There will be recurrent dissemination and awareness actions around Guanabara Bay. A communication plan will also be structured with news and programs related to the theme of sustainability”, informs a note from the sanctuary.