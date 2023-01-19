Moraes maintains the arrest of 354 investigated for anti-democratic acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided today (18) to maintain the preventive detention of 354 accused of participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8. The minister also decided to release 220 suspects under precautionary measures.

By transforming the temporary detention of the accused into preventive, indefinitely, the minister understood that prisons are necessary to guarantee public order and the effectiveness of investigations.

Moraes considered that the accused tried to prevent the functioning of the constituted constitutional powers through violence and serious threat.

Those investigated who will be released must wear an electronic anklet, are prohibited from leaving their cities and using social networks. In addition, they will have their passports canceled and

Suspended gun possession documents.

After the arrests on January 8, Alexandre de Moraes delegated the custody hearings to federal judges and the DF Court of Justice. Information on prisoners is centralized at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and sent to the minister, who is responsible for deciding whether to maintain prisons.

About 1,400 people were arrested after the acts. The analysis of prisons by the minister will last until Friday (20).