Covid-19: Brazil records 12,700 cases and 91 deaths in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health released today (18) new figures for the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the folder, Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 12,700 new cases of the disease and 91 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 36.6 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and 695.6 thousand registered deaths. The number of recovered patients adds up to 35.6 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of records of covid-19 and deaths as a result of the disease – 6.3 million cases and 177.7 thousand deaths. Then appear Minas Gerais (4.1 million cases and 64.7 thousand deaths); Rio Grande do Sul (2.93 million cases and 41.7 thousand deaths) and Paraná (2.90 million cases and 45.8 thousand deaths).

Amapá, with 2,166, Roraima, with 2,180, and Acre, with 2,041, are the states with the lowest number of deaths caused by the disease.

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health/Disclosure

Vaccination

According to the vaccinometer of the Ministry of Health, 500 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied in the country, with 181.7 million of the first dose and 164.2 million of the second, in addition to 103.1 million of the first dose. additional and 41.1 million from the second reinforcement.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

