Packed with title in Durban, Calderano debuts well at WTT in Doha

Newly champion in Durban (South Africa) last Sunday (15), table tennis player from Rio de Janeiro Hugo Calderano started well in the second tournament on the world tour, the WTT Contender in Doha (Qatar). This Wednesday (18) the number six in the world beat Puerto Rican Angel Naranjo (191st in the ranking) by 3 sets to 0 (partials of 11/4, 11/4 and 11/6) and advanced to the round of 16 .

Summary of the results of Brazil 🇧🇷 on the first day of the main phase of the WTT in Doha 🇶🇦 Calderano is still in contention for the title and returns to action this Thursday (19) 🏓 pic.twitter.com/8sXhsDNZIQ — CBTM (@CBTM_TM) January 18, 2023

Calderano returns to compete at 9:45 am (Brasília time) this Thursday (19). The opponent in the round of 16 will be the Austrian Robert Gardos (44th).

The 25-year-old Brazilian competes for the Athlete of the Fan award of the Brazil Olympic Award. Online voting runs until February 2.

Other results

Bruna Takahashi, from São Paulo, number 27 in the world, said goodbye to the singles dispute in Doha after being beaten in her debut by Chinese Liu Weishan by 3 sets to 0.

Then in the mixed doubles, alongside compatriot Vitor Ishiy, the São Paulo native lost in the mixed doubles to the Austrians Sofia Polcanova and Robert Gardos by 3 sets to 1. Before, Vitor Ishiy, who had qualified for the individual competition in the qualifier, ended up defeated in the first round by Chinese Yuan Licen, by 3 sets to 2.