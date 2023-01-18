BrazilBrazil

PGR denounces five more for anti-democratic acts of January 8

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) presented today (18) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a new complaint against five more accused of participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8.

In the document, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the investigation group for the acts, states that the accused participated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Court.

Taken during acts of vandalism at the seat of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) last Sunday (8), the replica of the 1988 Federal Constitution that was on display in the White Room is returned to the Court

Replica of the 1988 Constitution that was on display at the STF – José Cruz/Agência Brazil

Four of the five investigated were arrested inside the premises at the time of the depredation. The fifth was identified through a video posted on social networks in which he appears lifting a copy of the Constitution that was stolen at the entrance to the plenary.

Those accused will respond for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage and deterioration of listed property.

The prosecutor’s office reported that the identification of those involved continues and new complaints will be presented in the coming days.

On Monday (16), the PGR denounced the first 39 investigated and asked for preventive detention (for an indefinite period) of those involved.

Understand

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Demonstrations in recent months have included encampments in various headquarters across the country and culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on the last 8th.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

